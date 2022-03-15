Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 137.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN stock opened at $307.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $194.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $340.41 and its 200 day moving average is $351.19. Accenture plc has a one year low of $261.13 and a one year high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.37%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACN. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.47.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total transaction of $147,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture (Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.