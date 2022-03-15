Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Marten Transport has raised its dividend by 33.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Marten Transport has a dividend payout ratio of 19.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Marten Transport to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.7%.

Shares of MRTN opened at $19.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.87. Marten Transport has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $19.80.

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $266.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.20 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marten Transport will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 1st. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Marten Transport from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

In related news, EVP John H. Turner sold 9,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $174,767.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James J. Hinnendael sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $116,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,324 shares of company stock valued at $466,389. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRTN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marten Transport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,691,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Marten Transport by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,519,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,509,000 after purchasing an additional 389,287 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 40,310 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,086,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,808,000 after buying an additional 213,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Marten Transport by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 61,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 13,541 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

