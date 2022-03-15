Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.
Marten Transport has raised its dividend by 33.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Marten Transport has a dividend payout ratio of 19.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Marten Transport to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.7%.
Shares of MRTN opened at $19.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.87. Marten Transport has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $19.80.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 1st. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Marten Transport from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.
In related news, EVP John H. Turner sold 9,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $174,767.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James J. Hinnendael sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $116,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,324 shares of company stock valued at $466,389. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRTN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marten Transport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,691,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Marten Transport by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,519,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,509,000 after purchasing an additional 389,287 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 40,310 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,086,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,808,000 after buying an additional 213,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Marten Transport by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 61,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 13,541 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.
