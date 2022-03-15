BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

BlackRock TCP Capital has decreased its dividend by 5.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. BlackRock TCP Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 90.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect BlackRock TCP Capital to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ TCPC opened at $13.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $808.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.81. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $15.07.

BlackRock TCP Capital ( NASDAQ:TCPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 81.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 636.2% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 67,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 80,155 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after buying an additional 53,635 shares during the last quarter. 23.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

