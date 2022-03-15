Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.
Medical Properties Trust has raised its dividend payment by 3.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Medical Properties Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 92.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Medical Properties Trust to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.1%.
NYSE:MPW opened at $19.99 on Tuesday. Medical Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $24.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.47.
Several research firms have commented on MPW. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.13.
In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $121,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,225,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,110 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 32.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,501,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,489,000 after buying an additional 1,115,386 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,554,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,352,000 after acquiring an additional 549,150 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,847,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,659,000 after acquiring an additional 85,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,841,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,517,000 after acquiring an additional 95,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
Medical Properties Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.
