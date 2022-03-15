Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Medical Properties Trust has raised its dividend payment by 3.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Medical Properties Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 92.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Medical Properties Trust to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.1%.

NYSE:MPW opened at $19.99 on Tuesday. Medical Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $24.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.47.

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $409.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MPW. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.13.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $121,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,225,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,110 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 32.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,501,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,489,000 after buying an additional 1,115,386 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,554,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,352,000 after acquiring an additional 549,150 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,847,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,659,000 after acquiring an additional 85,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,841,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,517,000 after acquiring an additional 95,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

