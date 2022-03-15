RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation to Issue Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:RSF)

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation (NYSE:RSF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, January 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.166 per share on Thursday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

NYSE:RSF opened at $19.23 on Tuesday. RiverNorth Specialty Finance has a twelve month low of $17.47 and a twelve month high of $20.19.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in RiverNorth Specialty Finance stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation (NYSE:RSF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

