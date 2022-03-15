Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) Short Interest Update

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,180,000 shares, an increase of 61.4% from the February 13th total of 3,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCW opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.41. Color Star Technology has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $2.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSCW. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Color Star Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Color Star Technology by 50.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 27,664 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Color Star Technology during the second quarter valued at $53,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Color Star Technology by 41.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 224,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 65,361 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Color Star Technology by 15.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 245,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 33,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd. is an entertainment and education company, which engages in the provision of online and offline music education. It offers a professional artist training platform that features exclusive content and live interaction. Its courses are focused on music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, and life skills.

