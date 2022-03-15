SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SSSS. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of SuRo Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of SuRo Capital from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of SuRo Capital from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Get SuRo Capital alerts:

SSSS opened at $8.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.61. SuRo Capital has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $16.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.02 million, a PE ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. SuRo Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.42%.

In related news, insider Allison Green purchased 5,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $74,773.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in SuRo Capital in the third quarter worth $76,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SuRo Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 27.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SuRo Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SuRo Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuRo Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.