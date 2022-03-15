Minter Network (BIP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3,446.00

Minter Network (BIP) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 15th. In the last seven days, Minter Network has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $7.46 million and approximately $3,446.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.18 or 0.00235906 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.33 or 0.00174182 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00044662 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000974 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00025858 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000156 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,588,759,690 coins and its circulating supply is 5,383,550,123 coins. Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

