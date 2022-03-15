ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) and Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Head to Head Comparison

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) and Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Get ClearPoint Neuro alerts:

ClearPoint Neuro has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Abiomed has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ClearPoint Neuro and Abiomed’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ClearPoint Neuro $16.30 million 11.62 -$14.41 million ($0.67) -11.96 Abiomed $847.52 million 14.91 $225.52 million $2.89 96.04

Abiomed has higher revenue and earnings than ClearPoint Neuro. ClearPoint Neuro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Abiomed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ClearPoint Neuro and Abiomed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ClearPoint Neuro 0 0 2 0 3.00 Abiomed 1 1 1 0 2.00

ClearPoint Neuro presently has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 299.50%. Abiomed has a consensus target price of $336.67, indicating a potential upside of 21.30%. Given ClearPoint Neuro’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ClearPoint Neuro is more favorable than Abiomed.

Profitability

This table compares ClearPoint Neuro and Abiomed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ClearPoint Neuro -88.41% -31.18% -20.52% Abiomed 13.26% 15.19% 13.64%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.8% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.9% of Abiomed shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Abiomed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Abiomed beats ClearPoint Neuro on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clearpoint Neuro, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart. The firm conducts its procedures under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance. Its product platform consists of the ClearPoint system and ClearTrace system. The company was founded by Paul A. Bottomley on March 12, 1998 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, CA.

Abiomed Company Profile (Get Rating)

ABIOMED, Inc. engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for ClearPoint Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearPoint Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.