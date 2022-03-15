Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV (NASDAQ:DCRD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV (NASDAQ:DCRD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the February 13th total of 18,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:DCRD opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.56.

Get Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV during the 4th quarter worth $8,373,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV in the 4th quarter worth about $2,665,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,227,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV in the 4th quarter valued at $1,420,000. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV during the fourth quarter worth $6,312,000. Institutional investors own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV is based in Menlo Park, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.