Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV (NASDAQ:DCRD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV (NASDAQ:DCRD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the February 13th total of 18,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
NASDAQ:DCRD opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.56.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV during the 4th quarter worth $8,373,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV in the 4th quarter worth about $2,665,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,227,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV in the 4th quarter valued at $1,420,000. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV during the fourth quarter worth $6,312,000. Institutional investors own 3.22% of the company’s stock.
Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV is based in Menlo Park, California.
