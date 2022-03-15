Wells Fargo & Company Trims Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Target Price to $55.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 82.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CFLT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. William Blair initiated coverage on Confluent in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Confluent from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.78.

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $30.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.39. Confluent has a twelve month low of $29.37 and a twelve month high of $94.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.59.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.80 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 51.90% and a negative net margin of 88.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Confluent will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Confluent news, Director Neha Narkhede sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $6,777,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $10,325,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 800,692 shares of company stock worth $38,074,789 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 6.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Confluent by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Confluent by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 22.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

