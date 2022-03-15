EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Price Target Cut to $184.00

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $220.00 to $184.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EGP. Truist Financial upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.44.

Shares of EGP stock opened at $190.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $197.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 48.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.86. EastGroup Properties has a one year low of $139.15 and a one year high of $229.84.

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $107.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.38 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 38.48% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust. The firm is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in the United States. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

