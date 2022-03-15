Enphys Acquisition Corp (NYSE:NFYS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Enphys Acquisition Corp (NYSE:NFYS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the February 13th total of 1,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Enphys Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $11,809,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphys Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,685,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Enphys Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,347,000. Institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NFYS opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.65. Enphys Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $10.05.

Enphys Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Enphys Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

