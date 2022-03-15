Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,568,700 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the February 13th total of 11,907,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,212,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.
PALAF opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 12.24, a current ratio of 14.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Paladin Energy has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $0.80.
