Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,568,700 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the February 13th total of 11,907,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,212,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

PALAF opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 12.24, a current ratio of 14.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Paladin Energy has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $0.80.

Paladin Energy Company Profile

Paladin Energy Ltd. engages in the development and operation of uranium mines. It operates through the following segments: Exploration, Namibia, Malawi, and Australia. The Exploration segment focuses on developing, exploration, and evaluation projects. The Namibia and Malawi segments involve in the production and sale of uranium from the mines located in these geographic regions.

