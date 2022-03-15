Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Short Interest Update

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the February 13th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 234,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

NASDAQ SWIR opened at $17.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.27. Sierra Wireless has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $20.94. The firm has a market cap of $663.70 million, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 18.81% and a negative return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $149.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sierra Wireless will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Sierra Wireless from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities raised their target price on Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWIR. Voss Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 422.8% during the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,227,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,032,000 after purchasing an additional 992,999 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 325.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 683,466 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,043,000 after buying an additional 522,804 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Sierra Wireless by 492.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 297,700 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless during the fourth quarter worth $6,525,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 35.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,010,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,664,000 after acquiring an additional 264,794 shares during the period. 61.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

