Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP) Short Interest Update

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 208,500 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the February 13th total of 281,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ CPOP opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.36. Pop Culture Group has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $78.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPOP. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pop Culture Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Pop Culture Group during the third quarter worth $41,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Pop Culture Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pop Culture Group in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pop Culture Group in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pop Culture Group Co, Ltd hosts entertainment events to corporate clients in China. The company hosts concerts and hip-hop related events, including stage plays, dance competitions, cultural and musical festivals, and promotional parties, as well as creates hip-hop related online programs; and provides event planning and execution services comprising communication, planning, design, production, reception, execution, and analysis services to advertising and media service providers and industry associations, as well as companies in a range of industries, such as consumer goods, real estate, tourism, entertainment, technology, e-commerce, education, and sports.

