Cypress Wealth Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. TNF LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. TNF LLC now owns 34,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $102.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.84. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $102.55 and a 12-month high of $108.88.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

