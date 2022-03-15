Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Lowers Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,086 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,151,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $551,212,000 after buying an additional 3,109,683 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Newmont by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 17,038,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $925,207,000 after buying an additional 1,435,336 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,688,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,961,000 after buying an additional 1,132,161 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Newmont by 378.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,013,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,053,000 after buying an additional 801,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 1,224,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,913,000 after buying an additional 613,070 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $73.74 on Tuesday. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $58.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.69.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 151.72%.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $244,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock worth $2,378,560 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $61.10 to $73.44 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.80.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

