Welch & Forbes LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 489.5% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at $43,000. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $37.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.59. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $32.02 and a 52-week high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.