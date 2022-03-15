Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 3,617 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,617 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 155.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,645,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,433,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,262 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,422,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,514 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Amgen by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,852,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $393,913,000 after acquiring an additional 572,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Amgen by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,049,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $435,798,000 after acquiring an additional 555,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,959,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,069,000 after purchasing an additional 539,342 shares in the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.12.

AMGN opened at $229.21 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $227.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.34. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $261.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.27%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

