Welch & Forbes LLC Has $11.18 Million Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $11,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,676,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,944,539,000 after purchasing an additional 321,182 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,880,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,365,382,000 after acquiring an additional 18,846 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,656,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,019,459,000 after acquiring an additional 139,427 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,082,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $862,328,000 after acquiring an additional 132,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,718,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $760,389,000 after purchasing an additional 36,547 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.97.

SHW opened at $237.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $284.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.90. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $232.93 and a 1-year high of $354.15. The company has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

