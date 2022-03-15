AlphaValue Downgrades Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) to Sell

Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BKRIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Ireland Group from €6.60 ($7.25) to €5.80 ($6.37) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Ireland Group from €6.00 ($6.59) to €7.00 ($7.69) in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

Shares of BKRIY opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day moving average is $6.15. Bank of Ireland Group has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $7.77.

Bank of Ireland Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in financial and banking solutions. Its services include current account and deposit services, overdrafts, term loans, mortgages, business and corporate lending, international asset financing, leasing, installment credit, invoice discounting, foreign facilities, interest and exchange rate, hedging instruments, life assurance, pension and protection products.

