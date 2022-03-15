Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 713 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $10,549,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMD. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $159.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.36.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $102.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.85. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.81.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $8,148,503.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $234,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,217 shares of company stock valued at $27,800,106 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

