Welch & Forbes LLC Has $18.08 Million Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,072 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Fortive worth $18,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Fortive by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Fortive by 61.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 4,347.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $56.96 on Tuesday. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $56.06 and a one year high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.89. The stock has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 10.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.28%.

Fortive declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 20,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

FTV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.43.

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,080 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $69,584.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $82,839.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,115 shares of company stock valued at $397,162 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

