Bogart Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB)

Bogart Wealth LLC reduced its position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,288 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 60.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the period.

Shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $36.63 on Tuesday. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.60 and a fifty-two week high of $40.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.49.

