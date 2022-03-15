Welch & Forbes LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 312,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $13,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,400,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,310,947,000 after buying an additional 4,557,618 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,978,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $950,714,000 after purchasing an additional 766,495 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.7% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,676,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,223,000 after purchasing an additional 564,197 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 14,002,581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $607,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,081,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $350,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 53,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $2,273,530.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $29,813.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,757 shares of company stock valued at $6,104,891 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $41.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.78 billion, a PE ratio of 60.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.84. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.13 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on BSX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

