BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BBQ had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 10.77%. BBQ updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.150-$1.450 EPS.

Shares of BBQ stock opened at $12.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. BBQ has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.34 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.86.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BBQ. TheStreet raised shares of BBQ from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised BBQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BBQ stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in BBQ Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BBQ Get Rating ) by 215.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,981 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.57% of BBQ worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 53.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBQ Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

