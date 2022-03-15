BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BBQ had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 10.77%. BBQ updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.150-$1.450 EPS.
Shares of BBQ stock opened at $12.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. BBQ has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.34 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.86.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on BBQ. TheStreet raised shares of BBQ from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised BBQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.
BBQ Company Profile (Get Rating)
BBQ Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BBQ (BBQ)
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Sectors You Might Have Missed with Upside
- 3 Hot Energy Stocks With More in the Tank
- Pubmatic Stock is a Buy the Dip Play
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BBQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.