Emerald Advisors LLC Has $2.75 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Emerald Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,459,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779,269 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,751,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,501,508,000 after purchasing an additional 774,572 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,596,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,209,000 after purchasing an additional 318,872 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,479,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $925,855,000 after purchasing an additional 146,658 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,989,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,179,000 after acquiring an additional 744,754 shares during the last quarter.

IJR stock opened at $104.00 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $100.58 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.90.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

