Riverview Trust Co Grows Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,408 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,622,434 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,481,902,000 after buying an additional 837,735 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,905,930 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,480,226,000 after purchasing an additional 989,641 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,451,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,386,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,903 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,853,204 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,345,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,740,732 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,202,288,000 after purchasing an additional 348,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $249,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,318 shares of company stock valued at $23,660,545 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $96.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $47.85 and a 52-week high of $104.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.15. The company has a market capitalization of $125.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.36%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.09.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

