Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $59,000.

Shares of VUG opened at $254.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.22. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $247.82 and a 52 week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

