Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTCGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Exco Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of XTC opened at C$9.22 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$9.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.75. Exco Technologies has a 12 month low of C$8.88 and a 12 month high of C$11.50. The firm has a market cap of C$360.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Exco Technologies from C$15.00 to C$15.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Exco Technologies from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

About Exco Technologies (Get Rating)

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

