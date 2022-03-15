Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Exco Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of XTC opened at C$9.22 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$9.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.75. Exco Technologies has a 12 month low of C$8.88 and a 12 month high of C$11.50. The firm has a market cap of C$360.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Exco Technologies from C$15.00 to C$15.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Exco Technologies from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

