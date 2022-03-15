The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:GCV)

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has increased its dividend by 5.3% over the last three years.

Get The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund alerts:

NYSE:GCV opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a 12 month low of $5.62 and a 12 month high of $7.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.17.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $32,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GCV. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,075,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 24.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 785,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 156,151 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.