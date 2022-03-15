Brokerages Set Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Price Target at $285.50

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $285.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MURGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €335.00 ($368.13) to €330.00 ($362.64) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €232.00 ($254.95) to €241.00 ($264.84) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

OTCMKTS MURGY opened at $26.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.47 and its 200 day moving average is $28.90. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a fifty-two week low of $22.27 and a fifty-two week high of $32.73.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; EGRO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International. The Life and Health Reinsurance segment includes global life and health reinsurance business.

