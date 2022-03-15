GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 15.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust stock opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $4.32.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GGN. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 4.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 11.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,497,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,988,000 after acquiring an additional 253,624 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 8.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 217,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 16,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 24.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 21,295 shares during the last quarter.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

