Crescent Energy Company (CRGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 17th

Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of NYSE:CRGY opened at $15.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -36.50 and a beta of 2.59. Crescent Energy has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $17.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Crescent Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Crescent Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Crescent Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Crescent Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Crescent Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 25.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Energy Company is an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits and produces crude oil and natural gas properties principally in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Wyoming in the United States.

