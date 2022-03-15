LocalCoinSwap Price Tops $0.0149 on Major Exchanges (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 15th. During the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a total market capitalization of $745,573.05 and $2,633.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.45 or 0.00282670 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000100 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003723 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000568 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $472.41 or 0.01220113 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003311 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Coin Profile

LocalCoinSwap is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 69,281,314 coins and its circulating supply is 50,068,538 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

