TI Trust Inc. Invests $796,000 in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRE. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 54.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sempra Energy by 231.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Sempra Energy by 176.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,296 shares of company stock worth $860,070 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRE. StockNews.com raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.14.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $153.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $119.56 and a twelve month high of $157.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 107.06%.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

