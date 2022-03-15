Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Purchased by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 94.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VFH. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 621.1% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 120.5% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $90.00 on Tuesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $102.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.07.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

