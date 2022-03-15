Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $548,000 Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,760,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,663 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,119,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $449,857,000 after purchasing an additional 696,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after purchasing an additional 613,394 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,600,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $552,057,000 after purchasing an additional 387,447 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 481,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $102,260,000 after purchasing an additional 232,750 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $183.20 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.42 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $197.33 and a 200 day moving average of $209.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.49%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HON. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.57.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

