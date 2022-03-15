Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP trimmed its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,188 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Pinterest by 23.5% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Pinterest by 1.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 33.3% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 50.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 4.6% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period.

In other Pinterest news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 28,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,034,964.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 56,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $1,707,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 389,877 shares of company stock valued at $12,557,858 over the last quarter. 8.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $77.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.84.

Pinterest stock opened at $22.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.63, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.22. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $88.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.64 and a 200-day moving average of $40.18.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Pinterest had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $846.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

