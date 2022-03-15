ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. ONE Group Hospitality updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

STKS opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. ONE Group Hospitality has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.18 million, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 2.52.

Get ONE Group Hospitality alerts:

STKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

In related news, Director Eugene M. Bullis purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 334,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 427.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ONE Group Hospitality (Get Rating)

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.