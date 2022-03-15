Cypress Wealth Services LLC Acquires 50,631 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 115.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,631 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 11,033.3% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 132.6% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 152.9% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 65.9% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $128,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN opened at $27.07 on Tuesday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $30.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.096 per share. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

