Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.480-$0.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $350 million-$360 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $362.10 million.

A number of research firms have commented on CERT. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Certara from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Certara from $48.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Certara from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Certara from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Certara presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of CERT stock opened at $17.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -223.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.93. Certara has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $45.48.

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $75.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.26 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 2.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Certara will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Certara news, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $1,902,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Feehery sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $2,188,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 388,389 shares of company stock worth $10,355,111. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Certara by 280.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 29,428 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Certara by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Certara in the second quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. 49.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

