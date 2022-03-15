Yellow Cake’s (YCA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Yellow Cake (LON:YCA – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 500 ($6.50) target price on the stock.

Separately, reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.63) target price on shares of Yellow Cake in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Yellow Cake alerts:

Yellow Cake stock opened at GBX 373.89 ($4.86) on Monday. Yellow Cake has a 52 week low of GBX 230 ($2.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 454.50 ($5.91). The firm has a market capitalization of £686.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 339.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 336.86.

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of triuranium octoxide. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in St Helier, Jersey.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Cake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Cake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.