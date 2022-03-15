Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 3,200 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Tech ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cypress Wealth Services LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $4,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. TNF LLC raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. TNF LLC now owns 42,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of IXN stock opened at $51.69 on Tuesday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $49.45 and a 12 month high of $65.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.86.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.