Vancity Investment Management Ltd Raises Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,149 shares during the quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 102.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,135,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,162,948 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $273,394,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 101.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,363 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 24.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,762,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,161,000 after buying an additional 1,887,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 85.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,774,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,748,000 after buying an additional 1,277,546 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $54.23 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.69.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.14.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

