Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Holdings Raised by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.8% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,773,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,815,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,533 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 94,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 61,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $85.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.42. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $85.59 and a fifty-two week high of $96.39.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.159 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

