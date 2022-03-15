Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Increases Stock Position in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC owned about 0.13% of ViewRay worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ViewRay by 141.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,778,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,183 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in ViewRay by 82.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,924,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,875,000 after purchasing an additional 872,165 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in ViewRay by 3.0% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 24,327,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,403,000 after purchasing an additional 698,074 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in ViewRay by 1,246.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 738,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 683,940 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in ViewRay by 15.8% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,400,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,731,000 after purchasing an additional 600,929 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRAY stock opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.95 million, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.90. ViewRay, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $8.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ViewRay ( NASDAQ:VRAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 74.48% and a negative net margin of 156.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

VRAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.21.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schnabel acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

