Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.36 Per Share

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.18. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON HIK opened at GBX 2,033.19 ($26.44) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,013.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,241.11. The firm has a market cap of £4.72 billion and a PE ratio of 15.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.29. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of GBX 1,767 ($22.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,703 ($35.15).

In other news, insider Douglas Hurt acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,954 ($25.41) per share, with a total value of £29,310 ($38,114.43).

HIK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.41) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,800 ($36.41) to GBX 2,300 ($29.91) in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,585 ($33.62).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

