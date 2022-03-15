BB Healthcare Trust (BBH) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.02 on April 28th

BB Healthcare Trust (LON:BBH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.02 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON BBH opened at GBX 166.30 ($2.16) on Tuesday. BB Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 152.60 ($1.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 209.50 ($2.72). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 173.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 188.84.

In related news, insider Randeep Singh Grewal acquired 4,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 199 ($2.59) per share, for a total transaction of £8,131.14 ($10,573.65).

BB Healthcare Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

